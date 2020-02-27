Global  

Why the Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Price Fell 18.1% in February

Motley Fool Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus negatively impacts Bausch Health stock price as revenue guidance disappoints and investors flock to safety.

The post Why the Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Price Fell 18.1% in February appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
