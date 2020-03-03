Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders

Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders

OilPrice.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Recently Senator Bernie Sanders acknowledged that he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence on Russia’s attempts to interfere in U.S. elections on his behalf. In response to reporters, Sanders said “It was not clear what role they’re going to play. We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign, and look, here’s the message to Russia: stay out of American elections.” President Trump suggested that Moscow would prefer Sanders to win, since he had once honeymooned…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest [Video]Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:10Published

Bernie Sanders continues 5-stop tour in Michigan [Video]Bernie Sanders continues 5-stop tour in Michigan

Bernie Sanders continues 5-stop tour in Michigan

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Russia Is Trying To Boost Bernie Sanders' Campaign

Sen. Sanders says he was briefed by the intelligence community about Russia's efforts to aid his campaign, which has gotten more positive support from Russian...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comMid-DayMediaite

Bernie Sanders to vote on Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden reflected Sanders’ lack of support from African Americans. His...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteWorldNewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ukheatingoils

HeatingOilShop.com Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders https://t.co/Y9m7jTC47I https://t.co/lzYkbyifXm 2 hours ago

Kostian_V

Ville Kostian "Why #Russia Is Rooting For Bernie #Sanders" https://t.co/gw56vpnXk6 #oilprice 2 hours ago

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders" https://t.co/MekL9tCjPB 3 hours ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders https://t.co/Wzz8HORUIK https://t.co/EKyPYM3c6L 3 hours ago

BostonStratInt

BSI Energy Ventures Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders https://t.co/Xxuzhygl4J 3 hours ago

BlueRoseBobbie

💖 Bobbie Lahren Grob 🇺🇸 As much as I adore @ewarren and think she would make an excellent president, I don’t think she’ll get the votes… https://t.co/SLXElFeCic 5 days ago

bakingcutie

Rhubarb RT @bakingcutie: @PalmerReport So Russia want Bernie to win, Trump is rooting for Bernie and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants him to win.… 6 days ago

bakingcutie

Rhubarb @PalmerReport So Russia want Bernie to win, Trump is rooting for Bernie and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants him t… https://t.co/ij2FYDcpOd 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.