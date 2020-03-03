Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders

Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Recently Senator Bernie Sanders acknowledged that he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence on Russia’s attempts to interfere in U.S. elections on his behalf. In response to reporters, Sanders said “It was not clear what role they’re going to play. We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign, and look, here’s the message to Russia: stay out of American elections.” President Trump suggested that Moscow would prefer Sanders to win, since he had once honeymooned…
Sen. Sanders says he was briefed by the intelligence community about Russia's efforts to aid his campaign, which has gotten more positive support from Russian... NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Mid-Day •Mediaite
Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden reflected Sanders’ lack of support from African Americans. His... CBS News Also reported by •Mediaite •WorldNews •Seattle Times
