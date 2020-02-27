Global  

Oil prices crash lower: Is US$20 a barrel oil coming?

Motley Fool Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shares will be on watch today after oil prices crashed lower. Could they still go lower from here?

The post Oil prices crash lower: Is US$20 a barrel oil coming? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia 01:24

 OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action conditional on Russia and others joining in. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Secrets for lower prices at discount stores [Video]Secrets for lower prices at discount stores

Secrets for lower prices at discount stores

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:55Published

Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh [Video]Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil eases as demand worries overshadow OPEC deal to deepen supply cuts

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic showed no signs of slowing, with deaths mounting globally, but losses were limited as major...
Reuters Also reported by •OilPrice.com

Oil prices collapse: Santos share price crashes 29% lower

The Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) share price is one of a number of energy shares sinking lower after oil prices continued to crash... The post Oil prices collapse:...
Motley Fool Also reported by •OilPrice.comNPR

DFla56

dAvid @colin_sausage @holteend30 @MarieAnnUK Er -GDP up (Remainers said crash) -unemployment down -employment up -house p… https://t.co/gl9rRl3HFW 20 minutes ago

neric16

Nerry  RT @Awoken51: EXTENDED #PRICE #WAR #OIL #SHOCK looms over #USA economy before election as #Russia refuses to support #OPEC production cut,… 41 minutes ago

LauraAnnTull

Laura Ann Tull is voting for @Biden Means lower prices for consumers or higher profit margins for retailers. At the same time it makes sense as demand… https://t.co/uPMOuMaO6O 56 minutes ago

Awoken51

StephenFiyalko EXTENDED #PRICE #WAR #OIL #SHOCK looms over #USA economy before election as #Russia refuses to support #OPEC produc… https://t.co/dxIsZdskZO 1 hour ago

DAVIDFERNANDES8

French Cake & Capitalism - Equality 7-2521 Oh boy. I'm reading people talking about a "deep recession" because of the oil crash... FFS, a recession CAN trigge… https://t.co/XsUA69tjPL 2 hours ago

chacmool6830

⛰⛰Chacmool⛰⛰ @SpiroAgnewGhost @Acyn Plus the Saudis shiv CheetoVonTweeto and lower oil prices to compete with the Russians. Gonn… https://t.co/Pm9pQMzv4p 3 hours ago

okanogen2010

okanogen @PatCDev @Chris_arnade Costs for alternatives adjusted since 2007 and the last crash. Plus, no one actor controls t… https://t.co/bPTzCuaga9 3 hours ago

spank419

Wakeup Bud @dwyerstrategy everybody’s going to get much lower equity prices to buy back in it. So as unfortunate as it is with… https://t.co/hRjL0smVja 5 hours ago

