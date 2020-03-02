Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Italy is one of the countries hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus. To avoid further spreading of the virus, a lockdown has been announced in northern Italy. When a virus of this magnitude spreads quickly, extreme precautions come into play. Italy Takes Extreme Coronavirus Measures For Italian residents, an emergency lockdown affecting millions of people is in their future. This surprising measure was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this morning. As part of this measure, all of Lombardy and 14 other provinces will be put under travel restrictions. When this lockdown will go into effect, remains somewhat



The post Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus Fear appeared first on The Merkle Hash. Italy is one of the countries hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus. To avoid further spreading of the virus, a lockdown has been announced in northern Italy. When a virus of this magnitude spreads quickly, extreme precautions come into play. Italy Takes Extreme Coronavirus Measures For Italian residents, an emergency lockdown affecting millions of people is in their future. This surprising measure was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this morning. As part of this measure, all of Lombardy and 14 other provinces will be put under travel restrictions. When this lockdown will go into effect, remains somewhatThe post Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus Fear appeared first on The Merkle Hash. 👓 View full article

