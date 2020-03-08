Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge

Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge

The Cointelegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures PlungeBitcoin price loses the $8K level in a bloody Monday for markets across the board
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory 01:58

 European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Stock futures sink deep into red as oil prices plummet and coronavirus fears spread

Stock futures sank deep into the red Sunday, with the Dow expected to open as much as 1,000 points down Monday morning, as a new oil war sparked by the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersDenver PostReuters India

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia declares price war amid coronavirus

Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday, with U.S. oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iinqpe

iinqpe RT @Cointelegraph: #Bitcoin price slides below $8,000 to hit monthly lows in 2020 https://t.co/rjMwxSM5Cu 28 minutes ago

BTC000001

Crypto 1 Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge https://t.co/4zgCPgNnXK via @cointelegraph 52 minutes ago

CryptoInferno_

Crypto Inferno Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge https://t.co/gAyEWy04L9 #bitcoin #altcoins… https://t.co/lQjDNHGDLL 1 hour ago

tdybahamas

TDY Bahamas Bloody Monday... Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge ... (Like and Share to support this Post) ..… https://t.co/W7BItjdOT1 2 hours ago

ej_rolfstad

EJ Rolfstad This is what happens when institutions start entering cryptos with no understanding. They start treating it like an… https://t.co/UJLzJvMbKe 2 hours ago

OspreyFx

OspreyFX Over the weekend, #Bitcoin lost its 8k support level causing traders everywhere to scramble for answers. What do y… https://t.co/vWnLvW8HoL 2 hours ago

BitcoinInter

BitcoinInter Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge: Bitcoin price has dropped below the $8,000 ma… https://t.co/v6iI7H6HOQ 3 hours ago

TraciYorkWriter

Traci (Cavanaugh) York (#Steem #Blockchain #FTW!) RT @joanstewart1: Bloody Monday: Bitcoin Price Loses $8K, Oil -30%, DOW Futures Plunge https://t.co/l0KyPyQAyK via @cointelegraph #CryptoNe… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.