Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Isn’t bitcoin meant to be a safe haven?

Isn’t bitcoin meant to be a safe haven?

FT.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Markets crash, bitcoin crashes.¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Is a Safe Haven Asset? [Video]What Is a Safe Haven Asset?

You'll want to understand what this is for the current market. TheStreet explains

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:44Published

End Of Cookies Is Good News: LiveRamp’s Howe [Video]End Of Cookies Is Good News: LiveRamp’s Howe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- The sun may be setting on the main way advertisers have historically used to target audiences. But there may be a better option on the horizon. Google has declared it will phase..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gold climbs to seven-year high above $1,700 as virus fuels safe-haven bid

Gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level on Monday for the first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns over a...
Reuters India

Japanese Market Plunges

The Japanese stock market is plunging and the safe-haven yen rose sharply against the U.S. dollar on Monday following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ivan_brussels

Ivan Maljkovic "Bitcoin is a special kind of safe haven, though. Because whereas other safe havens tend to show negative correlati… https://t.co/1Z7UBmWMeo 24 minutes ago

WShak1

WShak Isn’t bitcoin meant to be a safe haven? https://t.co/Q4nFPtUtM5 via @FinancialTimes 24 minutes ago

DigiEconomist

Digiconomist RT @davidgerard: Bitcoin, which grew up in the post-financial-crisis era, hasn’t until now been truly tested in a market panic environment.… 30 minutes ago

fintechfrank

Frank Chaparro And our friend @jemimajoanna had a fun blog on this topic this morning https://t.co/BgOzdhPI8V 36 minutes ago

JohnLothian

John Lothian Isn’t bitcoin meant to be a safe haven? | FT Alphaville https://t.co/pSfT1LmIxN 37 minutes ago

RaymondYChu

Raymond Y. Chu🧢 RT @ritholtz: Isn’t bitcoin meant to be a safe haven? -@FTAlphaville https://t.co/plXDIJjeyW https://t.co/oaFCfYtGoe 53 minutes ago

csooran

Chand Sooran Isn’t bitcoin meant to be a safe haven? via @FT https://t.co/8XTI8aiNjM 57 minutes ago

GigaBitcoin

GigaɃitcoin Isn't bitcoin meant to be a safe haven? https://t.co/1ZB6KDLF5u 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.