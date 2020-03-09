Global  

Stock Market Crash: Avoid Canadian Oil Assets

Motley Fool Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
North American oil companies like Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)(TSX:ENB) and Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stand to lose the most from the large drop in oil prices.

Market Crash: Are There Any Oil Stocks Worth Owning?

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Suncor (TSX:SU) oil stock are the only ones worth owning. The post Market Crash: Are There Any Oil Stocks Worth...
Motley Fool

Wall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted about 5% on Monday, as a slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily Caller

