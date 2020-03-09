Global  

Coronavirus: Qantas boss Alan Joyce gives up salary for rest of the year

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Qantas boss Alan Joyce gives up salary for rest of the yearChief executive of coronavirus-hit Qantas Alan Joyce is giving up his salary for the rest of the year. Joyce's total remuneration last year was A$23.8m ($24.8m) although his base salary was A$2.17m. His salary sacrifice is one...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites

Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites 01:52

 Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping changes in response to a coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand. Libby Hogan reports.

Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary

Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salaryHong Kong (CNN Business)Qantas has announced sweeping cost-cutting measures in light of the worsening novel coronavirus crisis, including slashing almost a...
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Delta making 'unprecedented' cuts, Ed Bastian to forgo salary for 6 months

The global coronavirus pandemic is worse than Delta thought earlier this week, and the Atlanta-based airline is further slashing its operations. In a memo to...
bizjournals

