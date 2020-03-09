Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

Expecting a fierce and protracted oil price war, Standard Chartered slashed on Monday its oil price estimates for this year and next, saying WTI Crude prices would average $32 a barrel in 2020. The bank cut its outlook on WTI Crude from $59 a barrel it had previously expected. At 2:15p.m. EDT on Monday, WTI prices were trading at $32.39 a barrel, down by 21.5 percent on the day for the biggest one-day crash since 1991, after Saudi Arabia fired the first shot in an oil price war with Russia, following the disintegration of the OPEC+ coalition which… 👓 View full article



