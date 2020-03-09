Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Expecting a fierce and protracted oil price war, Standard Chartered slashed on Monday its oil price estimates for this year and next, saying WTI Crude prices would average $32 a barrel in 2020. The bank cut its outlook on WTI Crude from $59 a barrel it had previously expected. At 2:15p.m. EDT on Monday, WTI prices were trading at $32.39 a barrel, down by 21.5 percent on the day for the biggest one-day crash since 1991, after Saudi Arabia fired the first shot in an oil price war with Russia, following the disintegration of the OPEC+ coalition which…
Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..