Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

OilPrice.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Expecting a fierce and protracted oil price war, Standard Chartered slashed on Monday its oil price estimates for this year and next, saying WTI Crude prices would average $32 a barrel in 2020. The bank cut its outlook on WTI Crude from $59 a barrel it had previously expected. At 2:15p.m. EDT on Monday, WTI prices were trading at $32.39 a barrel, down by 21.5 percent on the day for the biggest one-day crash since 1991, after Saudi Arabia fired the first shot in an oil price war with Russia, following the disintegration of the OPEC+ coalition which…
 Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

