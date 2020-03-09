Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () It’s one for the history books. Oil opened on Monday down roughly 25 percent, the sharpest decline in decades, and broader financial markets fell so precipitously that the circuit breakers put in place during times of volatility tripped, temporarily halting trading. The list of adjectives available to describe what is happening to the oil market is not adequate. There are now multiple crises unfolding at the same time. First, there is obviously a health crisis – the coronavirus continues to spread. Large swathes of northern Italy are…
Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
OPEC’s third biggest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is entering the oil price war as it has ordered its national oil producer to boost supply to the... OilPrice.com Also reported by •SmartBrief •Reuters India
