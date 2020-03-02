Global  

No Help Yet For Indonesia Stock Market

RTTNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping more than 150 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,140-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Tuesday.
