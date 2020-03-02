Global  

Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

RTTNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting almost 135 points or 10 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,255-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage

The volatility continued for the Thai stock market, which has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end...
RTTNews

Thai bourse up on stimulus expectations

The Thai stock market rebounded on Tuesday as expectations of further monetary stimulus by global central banks buoyed investor sentiment previously weakened by...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •RTTNews

