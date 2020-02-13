Stock Alert: AIM ImmunoTech Shares Continue Rally In Early Trading; Stock Up 13%

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) are rising above 13% in pre-market today, extending the 190.48% rally in the previous session. We alerted readers to this stock yesterday at $3.34. The stock ran up to $7.11 yesterday and closed Monday's trade at $6.10, up $4.00 or 190.48%.


