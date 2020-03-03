Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Market Crash: Bank of Canada Has a Tough Interest Rate Choice Now

Market Crash: Bank of Canada Has a Tough Interest Rate Choice Now

Motley Fool Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Consider investing in gold through a stock like Barrick as the Bank of Canada faces a tough choice due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The post Market Crash: Bank of Canada Has a Tough Interest Rate Choice Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Low rates, warming housing market - is it deja vu for Bank of Canada's Stephen Poloz?

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz looks ready to end his term where he began, setting interest rates near historic lows to support the broader economy at the...
Reuters

TSX Ends Sharply Higher After BoC Cuts Interest Rate

The Canadian stock market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday, as traders went on a buying spree after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 50 basis points,...
RTTNews Also reported by •Motley FoolCP24Seattle Times

Tweets about this

omarirakim

Omari Rakim Coronavirus caused the stock market to crash and, as a result, the Bank of Canada dropped their key interest rate b… https://t.co/ocaSl2Dgka 17 hours ago

4DerekmSmith

Derek M. Smith RT @ChrisHBriggs: The rate cut (first since oil crash in 2015) and the change in the mortgage stress test are expected to further stimulate… 4 days ago

ChrisHBriggs

Chris Briggs The rate cut (first since oil crash in 2015) and the change in the mortgage stress test are expected to further sti… https://t.co/IlgBk1tUEM 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.