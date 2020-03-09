3 Ways the Stock Market Could Recover From the Outbreak
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Given the underlying strength of the global economy, the stock market should recover once the vaccine for the coronavirus is developed. While waiting, money invested in the Fortis stock should be safe and protected.
The post 3 Ways the Stock Market Could Recover From the Outbreak appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. For 15...
As of February 24, 2020, the new cases of COVID-19 that increased drastically outside of China has caused another “Black Monday” in the global stock market.... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Motley Fool