Bitcoin Price Below $8,000 Again — Will Bulls Buy the Dip This Time?

The Cointelegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Bitcoin Price Below $8,000 Again — Will Bulls Buy the Dip This Time?Bitcoin price rejected at $8,149 as global markets fell and the number of people infected with Coronavirus rose in Europe and the United States
