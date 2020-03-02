Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

RTTNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 150 points or 2.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,220-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stability Of Retirement Accounts In Question After Stock Market Tanks [Video]Stability Of Retirement Accounts In Question After Stock Market Tanks

The volatility of the stock market has a lot of people wondering about the stability of their retirement accounts after the stock market tanked yesterday; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:57Published

Around The Table: Major Stock Market Decline [Video]Around The Table: Major Stock Market Decline

In the latest Around The Table, KDKA's Stacy Smith and guests talk about the stock market decline.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lower Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday halted the seven-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 620 points or 11 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index...
RTTNews

Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in six straight sessions, plunging almost 530 points or 9.2 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market: The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-… https://t.co/c0AnLQiICo 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.