Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

RTTNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 150 points or 2.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,220-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.
