Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Will low interest rates hurt the ASX banks?

Will low interest rates hurt the ASX banks?

Motley Fool Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
How badly will the RBA's record low interest rates affect ASX banks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX: CBA)?

The post Will low interest rates hurt the ASX banks? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says U.S. Fed should cut rates [Video]Trump says U.S. Fed should cut rates

President Donald Trump said on Friday the Federal Reserve should cut U.S. interest rates and stimulate the economy, three days after the central bank slashed interest rates by half a percentage point..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates [Video]Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates

In the middle of all this economic uncertainty is a chance to save some money. With interest rates low, borrowing money could be a better bargain.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coles and these ASX dividend shares can help you beat low rates

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) and these ASX dividend shares could help you beat low interest rates in 2020... The post Coles and these ASX dividend shares can...
Motley Fool

Canada cuts interest rates because of the virus outbreak

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday because of the new coronavirus outbreak. The Bank of Canada said in a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

oiltraderlondon

london-oil-trader #lbc @lbc cutting interest rates will hurt savers and their spending more than help borrowers 2 hours ago

deerhyde

Remington RT @deerhyde: @JoeBiden ,..cont. Why not Tim Kane again for your running mate? Hillary won the popular vote with him and he's honest lika… 6 hours ago

deerhyde

Remington @JoeBiden ,..cont. Why not Tim Kane again for your running mate? Hillary won the popular vote with him and he's h… https://t.co/S5PESKYZRN 6 hours ago

cookncurry

Currycook @GinSecurities Like $IRT - I have built up cash but kept IRT and added - even in a recession they should do well, 1… https://t.co/oOjv7vbY63 13 hours ago

csdeperez

marina deperez RT @SecretServiceA6: The President is extremely concerned with the Coronavirus and the Economy. Trump said, “KUDLOW TOLD ME THE DOW 30 IS G… 16 hours ago

SecretServiceA6

PARODY! Secret Service Agent Bob The President is extremely concerned with the Coronavirus and the Economy. Trump said, “KUDLOW TOLD ME THE DOW 30 I… https://t.co/YeXnOBSVJD 16 hours ago

CurtKurowski

Curtinphx @realDonaldTrump Trump doesn't care about the American people or the economy. Everything he does is for himself. He… https://t.co/e44RdQD4wO 19 hours ago

cbokhove

Christian Bokhove The increase of interest rates for overdraft just seem a blatant, one-sided money-grab that will hurt less afluent… https://t.co/bHsA6FC5pY 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.