Dick's Sporting Goods To Remove Guns From More Stores
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. plans to stop selling guns at an additional 440 stores nationwide this year, expanding the sporting goods retailer's move to eliminate the sale of firearms from its stores. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dick's Sporting said it decided to remove the Hunt Department from about 440 additional stores In 2020. The company's "hunt" category includes firearms sales.
On March 6, 2020, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3125 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common..
