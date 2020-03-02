Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Dick's Sporting Goods To Remove Guns From More Stores

Dick's Sporting Goods To Remove Guns From More Stores

RTTNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. plans to stop selling guns at an additional 440 stores nationwide this year, expanding the sporting goods retailer's move to eliminate the sale of firearms from its stores. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dick's Sporting said it decided to remove the Hunt Department from about 440 additional stores In 2020. The company's "hunt" category includes firearms sales.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: DKS,MSFT,AXP,ZBH,HPP [Video]Daily Dividend Report: DKS,MSFT,AXP,ZBH,HPP

On March 6, 2020, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3125 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:52Published

Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping [Video]Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping

Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping Panicked shoppers are stockpiling goods over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Some stores have taken steps to limit..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dick's to expand its removal of hunting department to more stores

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. will accelerate plans to remove the hunting departments from stores, with plans at 440 more locations this year. The Findlay-based...
bizjournals

Dick's Sporting Goods announces opening of 4 stores in March

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Monday that it would be opening four stores around the country in March. The Coraopolis-based sporting goods retailer said it...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.