Dick's Sporting Goods To Remove Guns From More Stores

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. plans to stop selling guns at an additional 440 stores nationwide this year, expanding the sporting goods retailer's move to eliminate the sale of firearms from its stores. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dick's Sporting said it decided to remove the Hunt Department from about 440 additional stores In 2020. The company's "hunt" category includes firearms sales.



Recent related videos from verified sources Daily Dividend Report: DKS,MSFT,AXP,ZBH,HPP On March 6, 2020, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3125 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:52Published 20 hours ago Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping Panicked shoppers are stockpiling goods over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Some stores have taken steps to limit.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dick's to expand its removal of hunting department to more stores Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. will accelerate plans to remove the hunting departments from stores, with plans at 440 more locations this year. The Findlay-based...

bizjournals 17 hours ago



Dick's Sporting Goods announces opening of 4 stores in March Dick's Sporting Goods announced Monday that it would be opening four stores around the country in March. The Coraopolis-based sporting goods retailer said it...

bizjournals 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this