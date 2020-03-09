Stock Alert: Inpixon Share Up 25% In Pre-Market

Sharers of Inpixon (INPX) are rising over 25% in pre market today, after the indoor intelligence company announced collaboration with OmniExperience to fulfill a contract for indoor mapping and interactive wayfinding solutions for Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.



