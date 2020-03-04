Stock Alert: Vir Biotechnology Spikes 22% Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) are surging more than 22% Wednesday morning after the company announced a new collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to develop antibodies to treat coronaviruses. The stock is currently trading at $38.65. It has traded in the range of $11.65- $75 in the past one year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Stock Alert: Cellect Biotechnology Up 45% After Deal With Canndoc Shares of Cellect Biotechnology (APOP), a thinly traded stock, has surged more than 45% on Wednesday morning trade after the company said it struck a deal with...

RTTNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this