Stock Alert: Vir Biotechnology Spikes 22%

RTTNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) are surging more than 22% Wednesday morning after the company announced a new collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to develop antibodies to treat coronaviruses. The stock is currently trading at $38.65. It has traded in the range of $11.65- $75 in the past one year.
