Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Air Canada stock is losing value because the coronavirus is fast spreading. If the antidote doesn’t come soon, the best airline stock in 2019 could be the worst-performer this year.



The post Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Lost $3.9 Billion in Market Cap in 2 Months appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

