Oil Falls Further On Soaring Crude Inventories

Amid a new oil price rout sparked by the breakdown of the OPEC+ alliance the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 7.7 million barrels for the week to March 6. This compares with a moderate build of 800,000 barrels for the previous week. However, the EIA also reported a sizeable gasoline and distillate fuel draws for the week to February 28. For the week to March 6, fuel inventories registered hefty inventory draws. In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 5 million barrels for the first week ofโ€ฆ



