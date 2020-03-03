Global  

Coronavirus: Economy 'in the eye of the storm,' – Finance Minister Grant Robertson says

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Economy 'in the eye of the storm,' – Finance Minister Grant Robertson saysFinance Minister Grant Robertson says New Zealand is "in the eye of the storm" when it comes to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.He has also revealed that he has told the Minister of Health that there is "no question"...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus

Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus 02:01

 Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled a budget with a multi-billion-pound stimulus package to help ward off the economic impact of coronavirus.

