Coronavirus: Economy 'in the eye of the storm,' – Finance Minister Grant Robertson says

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says New Zealand is "in the eye of the storm" when it comes to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.He has also revealed that he has told the Minister of Health that there is "no question"... Finance Minister Grant Robertson says New Zealand is "in the eye of the storm" when it comes to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.He has also revealed that he has told the Minister of Health that there is "no question"... 👓 View full article

