US Homeland Security Charges LocalBitcoins Seller on Money Laundering Charges Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Administration officials charged a LocalBitcoins user with laundering more than $140,000 in bitcoin. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources LocalBitcoins Seller Charged After Undercover 'Human Trafficking' Sting A LocalBitcoins seller has been charged with money laundering after allegedly selling $140,000 worth of Bitcoin to undercover agents posing as criminals

The Cointelegraph 1 week ago





