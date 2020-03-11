NAB share price under $20, is it a buy?

617Guy @OppenheimerOTC @itsdgc Under NYSE rules, a company can be delisted if its stock prices remains below $1 for 30 con… https://t.co/TEn3u2mn5J 19 minutes ago 617Guy @PennyStocksMomo This is incorrect. "Under NYSE rules, a company can be delisted if its stock price REMAINS below $… https://t.co/dPZNGpZWsp 24 minutes ago 김성대한 RT @GrayscaleInvest: 03/11/20 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Produc… 3 hours ago Mac To any fellas looking for nice jeans for a reasonable price, I bought two pairs of jeans from @Target for under $50… https://t.co/vOnKKZgASO 4 hours ago Count_Cholula @lrozen @Twitter Jack is under attack from an activist investor group to increase the share price. He signed away… https://t.co/ySsFqXMkDb 4 hours ago Bowwow4now "..direct offering with several institutional investors for 5,037,038 shares of its common stock at a purchase pric… https://t.co/QBFwD7oof0 5 hours ago Grayscale 03/11/20 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Pro… https://t.co/2YoiINFDs3 5 hours ago Warren Myers 🐧🐿 @HowToBuildATent Cost Averaging works because markets recover Buy the same *value* at $10, $7, and $3 Recover to l… https://t.co/msxa1a3E3E 5 hours ago