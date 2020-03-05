Flight Centre & Webjet crash lower after US reveals Europe travel ban

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....
