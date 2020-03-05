Global  

Flight Centre & Webjet crash lower after US reveals Europe travel ban

Motley Fool Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) and Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) shares have crashed lower after the United States banned travel from Europe...

 Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....

