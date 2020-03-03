Lower Open Called For Thai Stock Market

Global  

RTTNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 135 points or 10 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,250-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses again on Thursday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Thai Bourse Expected To Open In The Red

The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 60 points or 4.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just...
RTTNews

Rebound Predicted For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 60 points or 4.3 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now...
RTTNews


