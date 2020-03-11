Global  

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31Although it was merely a matter of time, the novel coronavirus is now an official pandemic. Given the rate at which infections and deaths rise, that is anything but surprising. The World Health Organization has confirmed that the novel coronavirus is a global pandemic. Pandemic Status for the Novel Coronavirus Entirely to be expected, now that the number of confirmed cases continues to skyrocket. Additionally, there are now over 4,300 deaths globally associated with this pandemic. Ringing the alarm bell is the only logical option as the situation continues to worsen. To this day, some people still think this is

The post WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31 appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
 It's official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic. According to Business insider, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday. The call was made in response to both the growing number and severity of cases and "alarming levels of inaction" by some countries....

