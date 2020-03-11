WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Although it was merely a matter of time, the novel coronavirus is now an official pandemic. Given the rate at which infections and deaths rise, that is anything but surprising. The World Health Organization has confirmed that the novel coronavirus is a global pandemic. Pandemic Status for the Novel Coronavirus Entirely to be expected, now that the number of confirmed cases continues to skyrocket. Additionally, there are now over 4,300 deaths globally associated with this pandemic. Ringing the alarm bell is the only logical option as the situation continues to worsen. To this day, some people still think this is
The post WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31 appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
It's official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic. According to Business insider, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday. The call was made in response to both the growing number and severity of cases and "alarming levels of inaction" by some countries....
The Tri-County Health Department, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to answer questions about the novel coronavirus and the disease that it..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 17:09Published
The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. As major organizations and other cities across..