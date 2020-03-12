Global  

FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump's Travel Ban

RTTNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
U.K. stocks slumped on Thursday to extend a global rout, with a plunge in oil prices on the prospect of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions weighing on markets.
Senior Trump Administration Official Says President Considering National Emergency Declaration [Video]Senior Trump Administration Official Says President Considering National Emergency Declaration

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the president's message a day after declaring a 30-day ban on non-Americans traveling from Europe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash [Video]Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:27Published

