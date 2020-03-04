Global  

Forget Buying Toilet Paper – Buy This Toilet Paper Stock Instead

Motley Fool Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Should you stock up on shares of KP Tissue (TSX:KPT) to go with your stockpile of toilet paper? The 6.6% dividend yield is just one reason to buy this stock.

The post Forget Buying Toilet Paper – Buy This Toilet Paper Stock Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19

Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19

 The spread of coronavirus has people worried. They&apos;ve started stocking up on essential items, with one in particular going faster than anything else. Costco&apos;s toilet paper in Canada is flying off the shelves, leaving some areas with low stock.

