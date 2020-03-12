Option Traders Making Massive Bearish Bets On Bank StocksParty City Holdco: Q4 Earnings Insights Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Big bank shares traded lower once again on Thursday as the combination of a potential U.S. recession and potentially more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts weighed on financial stocks.



read more



*Party City Holdco *(NYSE:PRTY) reported Q4 results.



*Quarterly Results*



• Earnings per share fell 52.78% over the past year to $0.51, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.88.



• Revenue of $731,551,000 less by 9.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $748,820,000.



read more Big bank shares traded lower once again on Thursday as the combination of a potential U.S. recession and potentially more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts weighed on financial stocks.read more*Party City Holdco *(NYSE:PRTY) reported Q4 results.*Quarterly Results*• Earnings per share fell 52.78% over the past year to $0.51, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.88.• Revenue of $731,551,000 less by 9.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $748,820,000.read more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this