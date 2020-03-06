CamTrader Bear Market: Make $1000 a Month With This Dividend Stock - https://t.co/XnjVZjykyh A bear market is underway. But i… https://t.co/0iJeSxg5Ji 39 minutes ago Angie Esslinger RT @emilyiannielli: Markets tanking again! @realDonaldTrump takes credit when markets high in bull market but refuses to take ownership whe… 3 hours ago Emily Iannielli Markets tanking again! @realDonaldTrump takes credit when markets high in bull market but refuses to take ownership… https://t.co/ixKJkhIXPM 3 hours ago 𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗢𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗥𝗨𝗡 𝗔𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 #btc #Bitcoin #eth #ethereum Something to make very clear... I made my predictions back in Nov 2019, they were fu… https://t.co/GMqKKINb4v 3 days ago tyron, the creator i don't think you understand how many bear market jokes i am going to make this month 3 days ago Marco RT @Route2FI: I’m willing to lose money to build wealth. That's why I invest in the stock market every month. Over time compound interest… 5 days ago Nirbhay I’m willing to lose money to build wealth. That's why I invest in the stock market every month. Over time compoun… https://t.co/Si2Fhm0eJO 1 week ago