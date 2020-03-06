Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Bear Market: Make $1000 a Month With This Dividend Stock

Bear Market: Make $1000 a Month With This Dividend Stock

Motley Fool Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Forget the bear market. Buy defensive dividend stocks like TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW) for the long-term.

The post Bear Market: Make $1000 a Month With This Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears [Video]Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Market Crash: TSX Dividend Stock Under Threat as Assets Approach Critical Level

The risk of a pay-out cut is increasing as a 15% yielding Dividend 15 Split Corp (TSX:DFN) stock’s net asset value approaches a critical level during market...
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Trust in a Bear Market

Investors looking for stability in this bear market should look to utility stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). The post 2...
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

CamTrader_ca

CamTrader Bear Market: Make $1000 a Month With This Dividend Stock - https://t.co/XnjVZjykyh A bear market is underway. But i… https://t.co/0iJeSxg5Ji 39 minutes ago

angieesslinger

Angie Esslinger RT @emilyiannielli: Markets tanking again! @realDonaldTrump takes credit when markets high in bull market but refuses to take ownership whe… 3 hours ago

emilyiannielli

Emily Iannielli Markets tanking again! @realDonaldTrump takes credit when markets high in bull market but refuses to take ownership… https://t.co/ixKJkhIXPM 3 hours ago

BITCOIN_BULLRUN

𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗢𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗥𝗨𝗡 𝗔𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 #btc #Bitcoin #eth #ethereum Something to make very clear... I made my predictions back in Nov 2019, they were fu… https://t.co/GMqKKINb4v 3 days ago

TyronWilson

tyron, the creator i don't think you understand how many bear market jokes i am going to make this month 3 days ago

TheMelaninPPL

Marco RT @Route2FI: I’m willing to lose money to build wealth. That's why I invest in the stock market every month. Over time compound interest… 5 days ago

Nirbhay46930875

Nirbhay I’m willing to lose money to build wealth. That's why I invest in the stock market every month. Over time compoun… https://t.co/Si2Fhm0eJO 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.