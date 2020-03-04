COVID-19 Cancels American Sports: MLB, MLS, NHL All Suspend Play; March Madness ScrappedSeafood Shipping Concerns Rise Amid Coronavirus OutbreaksShow Organizers Cancel MATS Amid Coronavirus ThreatCoronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Aro
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League all suspended play and the NCAA canceled its national basketball tournaments on Thursday, joining the National Basketball Association in going dark as the nation tries to head off t
There's no denying that coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has had a massive impact on the world. Here's an overview of the ramifications on seafood shipping and related topics.
The Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) joins the growing list of industry conferences, sporting events and music festivals that have been canceled in the past few days because of the coronavirus threat.
The coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines for the better part of 2020. Keep up to date by checking this live blog every day for major updates related o COVID-19 and its impact on the world economy, U.S. markets and the health of the global population.
Trucking stocks are falling at a rate generally in line with the broader decline in equities, with few companies sticking out as being particularly strong or weak.
*Gap* (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.
*Gainers*
New Enterprise Associates, Inc. formally announced the closure of a $3.6-billion fund Wednesday alongside the naming of former Jet.com President Liza Landsman as general partner.
NEA is a venture capital firm whose newest and largest fund will be invested across early- and growth-stage opportunities in the technology and health care sectors.
Beginning Monday,Dachser Air & Sea Logistics will offer an air bridge among the United States, Latin America and its airfreight gateway in Frankfurt, Germany, for deliveries to Shanghai.
The charter flight rotation initially is scheduled to operate through the end of March.
*Slack Technologies* (NYSE: WORK) shares were trading sharply lower on Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.
*Broadcom* (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.
