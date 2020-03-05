Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > ASX 200 lunch update: Flight Centre & Westpac lower, Fortescue higher

ASX 200 lunch update: Flight Centre & Westpac lower, Fortescue higher

Motley Fool Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) shares are making waves on the ASX 200 today...

The post ASX 200 lunch update: Flight Centre & Westpac lower, Fortescue higher appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ASX 200 lunch update: Flight Centre & Westpac lower, Pro Medicus higher

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) shares are making waves on the ASX 200 on Thursday... The post ASX 200 lunch update:...
Motley Fool

S&P/ASX 200 futures down as US markets continue to whipsaw

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a down day after the US market erased most of yesterday’s ~4% gains. The coronavirus or COVID19 is...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

nonsellcom

NonSell.com ASX 200 lunch update: Flight Centre & Westpac lower, Fortescue higher - https://t.co/7k33IICLSJ At lunch on Friday… https://t.co/R3QrQ1c7gD 39 minutes ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com ASX 200 lunch update: Flight Centre & Westpac lower, Pro Medicus higher - https://t.co/x9RtM5zMDC At lunch on Thurs… https://t.co/4ygntqklAD 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.