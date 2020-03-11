Global  

Australia: Mass gatherings of more than 500 people likely to be cancelled – ABC News

FXstreet.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
News video: California Bans All Large Gatherings In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

California Bans All Large Gatherings In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus 00:32

 California has banned all mass gatherings of 250 people or more until the end of March. The decision is in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. Health experts advised that smaller events could be held if organizers implemented distancing of six feet per person. More than 1,200...

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus [Video]

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
USF postpones 'large gatherings' with 100 or more people amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

USF postpones 'large gatherings' with 100 or more people amid coronavirus concerns

The University of South Florida is suspending "large gatherings" on campus as the world remains on edge over the coronavirus outbreak. Story: https://wfts.tv/2v9FCWM

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:01Published

Effective ban on 'non-essential' mass gatherings of 500 people

Mass public gatherings of more than 500 people will be effectively banned across Australia as the government attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 
The Age

Australian government told to ban mass gatherings to contain coronavirus - media

Australia government has been advised by the country's chief medical officer to ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people to contain the spread of the...
Reuters


Brockleb

RLB RT @PNSlipper: #America is way behind the 8 ball. #American government now says mass gatherings of 50 or more must not go ahead. Here in #A… 2 minutes ago

PNSlipper

Peter Slipper #America is way behind the 8 ball. #American government now says mass gatherings of 50 or more must not go ahead. H… https://t.co/HrqDqrY6sZ 8 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “Around the country, more than 8,000 people are in self-isolation, including three government MPs. Later this week… https://t.co/jNDmGDd6II 36 minutes ago

Loeysmob

Kylie L - RT @sunriseon7: Mass gatherings have been banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so why are schools still open? More on this story:… 1 hour ago

sunriseon7

Sunrise Mass gatherings have been banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so why are schools still open? More on this… https://t.co/IjWrSSBXP4 1 hour ago

coffeesloth74

Nick RT @TheShovel: BREAKING: All mass gatherings of 500 people or more will be banned in Australia from Monday, starting as soon as the Hillson… 2 hours ago

awizard_from_oz

YEET it’z Oz™️ ☕️😁 RT @7NewsMelbourne: Australia’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen to five as more travel restrictions and bans on non-essential mas… 2 hours ago

TruBluAussie83

🇦🇺 Adam (TruBluAussie) 🇦🇺 @KevinRobMartin @justmyself30 We have just had a tv presenter here in Australia test positive to COVD-19 who is oth… https://t.co/WT8D9tvbDv 3 hours ago

