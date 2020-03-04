Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Bank shares smashed as ASX 200 crashes below 5,000

Bank shares smashed as ASX 200 crashes below 5,000

Motley Fool Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) and the big four banks are crashing lower and dragging the ASX 200 below 5,000 points...

The post Bank shares smashed as ASX 200 crashes below 5,000 appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Why ASX bank shares could be vulnerable to the coronavirus

Here's why ASX bank shares could be under pressure in 2020 as lower rates and the coronavirus outbreak threaten the Aussie economy. The post Why ASX bank...
Motley Fool

Bank shares smashed as Australia teeters on brink of recession

Australia’s bank shares like National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) have been smashed with Australia getting close to a technical recession. The post Bank...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Bank shares smashed as ASX 200 crashes below 5,000 - https://t.co/nD6Z2dPJvE It has been another very disappointing… https://t.co/fqRSrMO0fx 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.