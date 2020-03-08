With a recent correction to its share price and solid recent financials is Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX: WOW) now in the buy zone? The post Is the Woolworths share price now in the buy zone? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Is the Bubs Australia share price in the buy zone? The Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX: BUB) share price is currently trading more than 30% lower for the year. Are Bubs shares a buy for 2020 and beyond? The post Is...

Motley Fool 6 days ago



Is the Woodside Petroleum share price in the buy zone? The Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX: WPL) share price is trading at a 52-week low today, but is it good value or set to fall lower? The post Is the Woodside...

Motley Fool 6 days ago





Tweets about this