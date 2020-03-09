Global  

Sensex Down Over 3000 Points; Nifty Hits Lower Circuit Limit

RTTNews Friday, 13 March 2020
Indian shares crashed in early trade on Friday, following extremely weak cues from other global markets amid rising worries over the spread of coronavirus across the world.
Bloodbath on D-Street continues as Sensex drops over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points

Trading in Nifty has been halted for 45 minutes due to lower circuit limit after the market fell over 10% during initial trading
DNA

Sensex tanks over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points; hits lower circuit

The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while...
Zee News


