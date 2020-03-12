Global  

Retirees: 3 Safety Stocks to Buy As the Market Tumbles

Motley Fool Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canadian Pacific Railway stock, TransAlta Renewables stock, and Genworth MI Canada stock can be your three safety stocks to stabilize your portfolio in an unstable market.

The post Retirees: 3 Safety Stocks to Buy As the Market Tumbles appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
