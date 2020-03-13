US Pres. Trump to reportedly declare national emergency at news conference

President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday afternoon.

Predictions: Members of Congress will DIE, some Amazon fulfillment centers will collapse and certain airports across the USA will be closed under a national emergency order (Natural News) Over a week ago, I reported that President Trump would soon declare a national emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. You can see that in the...

NaturalNews.com 8 hours ago



