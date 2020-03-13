Global  

Trump to speak from Rose Garden on coronavirus pandemic — watch live

Trump to speak from Rose Garden on coronavirus pandemic — watch live

MarketWatch Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do [Video]Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif. 7th District) expressed his hope that President Trump is declaring a national emergency on Friday afternoon to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency (‘Two Very Big Words’) to Combat Coronavirus

President *Donald Trump* officially announced during his Rose Garden press conference Friday he is declaring a national emergency to combat the spread of the...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS 2

Tweets about this

openpodbaydoor_

USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 and #NotMyPM RT @jackresists: Just have this lady speak about the COVID response from now on. Just make her the face. Get Trump off the screen. 'Rose G… 5 minutes ago

jackresists

Jack 🇺🇸 Just have this lady speak about the COVID response from now on. Just make her the face. Get Trump off the screen. 'Rose Garden' 12 minutes ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Trump to speak from Rose Garden on coronavirus pandemic — watch live https://t.co/rG7A7KoXaU 20 minutes ago

takeuchmasahiro

竹内正浩＠新刊『皇居の歩き方』 RT @josh_wingrove: Hello from the Rose Garden where Trump will speak around 3 pm. https://t.co/HhSJKavC59 23 minutes ago

JackLamsonCBS6

Jack Lamson President trump is about to speak on #Coronavirus from the Rose Garden 26 minutes ago

andgrateful

Thankful RT @MarketWatch: Trump to speak from Rose Garden on coronavirus pandemic — watch live https://t.co/RYepCcrb9n 30 minutes ago

NKArch

Nathan K Archambault The sight of an empty Rose Garden is so much more comforting than seeing Trump speak from the Rose Garden. 31 minutes ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Trump to speak from Rose Garden on coronavirus pandemic — watch live https://t.co/RYepCcrb9n 31 minutes ago

