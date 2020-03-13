Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Google Teams With White House to Ready Coronavirus Testing Website

Google Teams With White House to Ready Coronavirus Testing Website

Motley Fool Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The White House and Google are working to develop a website that will direct Americans to coronavirus testing sites.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Administration Says Medicare Will Cover Coronavirus Testing

Trump Administration Says Medicare Will Cover Coronavirus Testing 01:01

 Lawmakers are also working to negotiate a legislative package with the White House that would include free coronavirus testing for those who need it.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus [Video]Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Continuing concerns over the coronavirus have people in the Tampa Bay area questioning their doctors' decision to not test them for the virus.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi, White House near agreement on coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration hoped to announce agreement Friday on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious...
SeattlePI.com

Pelosi, White House near agreement on coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration hoped to announce agreement Friday on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

5th_ghostbuster

Ansar Mustafa New post: White House teams up with Google to build coronavirus screening site https://t.co/jtgotfqCvQ 14 minutes ago

MeganStifel

Megan *Flatten the Curve* RT @faineg: More on Google/government website for coronavirus testing - sounds BAD "users will have to log into this new screening websit… 34 minutes ago

benbaca2015

Benjamin RT @JohnCornyn: White House teams up with Google to build coronavirus screening site | TechCrunch https://t.co/RgfU25UJUc 1 hour ago

BenefitsMind

GreatMindBenefits "Development is in its early stages and a first rollout will happen in the Bay Area. #technology #tech #news" https://t.co/WZOVOrd8TF 1 hour ago

juststamina

Giovanni Sarazani White House teams up with Google to build coronavirus screening site https://t.co/UIc7LDXrV4 https://t.co/0jdFhweBfb 2 hours ago

fantahide

らいおんさん White House teams up with Google to build coronavirus screening site https://t.co/rm60o0Qawb 2 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans White House teams up with Google to build Coronavirus screening site https://t.co/66QjKn5ST2 3 hours ago

Gsanz18

Zero RT @TechCrunch: White House teams up with Google to build Coronavirus screening site https://t.co/yVh1hUarvY by @fredericl https://t.co/hds… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.