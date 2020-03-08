12.6% dividend yield: Is the Westpac share price a buy?
|
|
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Is the Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) share price a buy for its grossed-up 12.6% dividend yield due to the coronavirus?
The post 12.6% dividend yield: Is the Westpac share price a buy? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Is the A2 Milk share price a buy?Is the A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:A2M) share price a buy whilst the share market is dropping due to the coronavirus.
The post Is the A2 Milk share price a buy?...
Motley Fool
Is the Bubs Australia share price in the buy zone?The Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX: BUB) share price is currently trading more than 30% lower for the year. Are Bubs shares a buy for 2020 and beyond?
The post Is...
Motley Fool
Tweets about this