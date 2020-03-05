Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The novel



The post Washington State Remains a COVID-19 Hotspot in the US appeared first on The Merkle Hash. The novel coronavirus outbreak in the US seems to primarily focus on Washington state. New evidence is coming to light to explain why this odd situation is in place today. When a pandemic occurs, every country will have its “hotspots”. Washington State Remains a Hotspot In China, that is Wuhan, whereas Italy has the Lombardy region. For the US, it appears that the main center of activity is Washington state. The first case in this state was reported in January of 2020. Ever since, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has increased at an alarming rate. Several reasonsThe post Washington State Remains a COVID-19 Hotspot in the US appeared first on The Merkle Hash. 👓 View full article

