Court Backs County for Electricity Price Hike Targeting Crypto Mining Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Washington court has sided against six crypto mining entities who sued Grant County for upping the electricity prices it charged to “emerging industries” in 2018 A Washington court has sided against six crypto mining entities who sued Grant County for upping the electricity prices it charged to “emerging industries” in 2018 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this