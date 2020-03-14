Global  

Court Backs County for Electricity Price Hike Targeting Crypto Mining

The Cointelegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Court Backs County for Electricity Price Hike Targeting Crypto MiningA Washington court has sided against six crypto mining entities who sued Grant County for upping the electricity prices it charged to “emerging industries” in 2018
