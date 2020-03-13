U.S. airlines cut flights to U.K., Ireland



Recent related videos from verified sources Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US



The Foreign Office has advised against “all but essential travel” to the US after President Trump introduced a travel ban on the UK over the coronavirus pandemic. British nationals with journeys.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 hours ago Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban



Airline passengers arriving at Miami International Airport Friday afternoon are happy they made it back to the U.S. before airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:54 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions United Airlines Co said late Saturday it would begin cutting flights to the United Kingdom after Washington expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland,...

Reuters 18 hours ago



U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions Delta Air Lines plans to scale back more flights after the United States expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland, it said, and Southwest Airlines was...

Reuters 20 hours ago



