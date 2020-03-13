Global  

U.S. airlines cut flights to U.K., Ireland

SeekingAlpha Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US [Video]

Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

The Foreign Office has advised against “all but essential travel” to the US after President Trump introduced a travel ban on the UK over the coronavirus pandemic. British nationals with journeys..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban [Video]

Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban

Airline passengers arriving at Miami International Airport Friday afternoon are happy they made it back to the U.S. before airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:54Published

U.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions

United Airlines Co said late Saturday it would begin cutting flights to the United Kingdom after Washington expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland,...
Reuters

U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions

Delta Air Lines plans to scale back more flights after the United States expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland, it said, and Southwest Airlines was...
Reuters

