New York City closes public schools to fight coronavirus

MarketWatch Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
News video: Coronavirus: New Yorkers Turning Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mod Grocery Stores

Coronavirus: New Yorkers Turning Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mod Grocery Stores 02:10

 At least three more New York City public schools were closed Friday because of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, shoppers stood in long lines outside grocery stores while many other restaurants and gather places were empty. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive [Video]

Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Daniel Goldman was the lead counsel on the House Intelligence Committee. He spearheaded the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. He was also the chief..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Gasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it [Video]

Gasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At two gasoline stations in Scarsdale, a wealthy suburb of New York City not far from one of the nation’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus, attendants whiled away the minutes on a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

New York City closes public schools amid coronavirus outbreak, affecting over 1.1 million students

New York City officials on Sunday said its public school system will close for over a month in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a decision...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndependentDaily CallerSeattle TimesReutersSeattlePI.com

GLAAD media awards in New York cancelled as city declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The GLAAD Media Awards in New York City has been cancelled to keep the public safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The star-studded event on March 19 was planned...
PinkNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesReutersSeattlePI.com

FerriganKelly

Kelly Ferrigan RT @KarluskaP: New York City closes public schools amid coronavirus outbreak, affecting over 1.1 million students https://t.co/Vl5sc2lM2z 7 seconds ago

WilliaCindy

Cindy Williams New York City closes public schools amid coronavirus outbreak, affecting over 1.1 million students 11 seconds ago

ShaneRaynor

Shane Raynor RT @guardian: New York City closes largest US public schools system to curb spread of coronavirus https://t.co/jO6lBUIrVX 29 seconds ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio New York City officials on Sunday said its public school system will close for over a month in an effort to halt th… https://t.co/d1uF10cgUG 2 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar New York City csoles largest US public schools smstey to curb spread of coronavirus https://t.co/tyHQpRCuSS 2 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian New York City closes largest US public schools system to curb spread of coronavirus https://t.co/jO6lBUIrVX 2 minutes ago

