Coronavirus: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to zero

Motley Fool Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Reserve has just cut interest rates to zero in an effort to fight the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak...

The post Coronavirus: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to zero appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero 00:53

 The financial news came at the same time the government was urging Americans not to horde food or exercise panic buying. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28
Recent related news from verified sources

Instant view: Fed cuts rates to buffer economy from coronavirus

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in an emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the...
Reuters

U.S. death toll hits 65 from coronavirus as Fed takes aggressive action to bolster economy

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another...
Reuters


